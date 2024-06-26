Turkish, Egyptian foreign minister discuss war in Gaza

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry on Wednesday discussed over phone the ongoing war in Gaza, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Attention was drawn to the risk of the conflict spreading to a regional level, the sources said, referring to the escalation between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

It was underlined that the war needs to stop immediately and a permanent cease-fire should be declared, the sources said, adding that the importance of uninterrupted humanitarian aid reaching the Gaza Strip was also highlighted.

Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas. Israeli actions have triggered a humanitarian disaster and an ongoing trial over alleged genocide at the International Court of Justice.