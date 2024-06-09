Türkiye engaging every global platform to halt Israel’s ongoing massacre: Foreign minister

Türkiye is engaging every available international platform to halt the ongoing massacre being committed by Israel, the foreign minister said on Saturday.

"In this period where we bear a historic responsibility for Palestine, we are engaging every international platform to stop Israel's ongoing massacre as soon as possible," Hakan Fidan said on X following the extraordinary meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers held in Istanbul.

"Today, we brought together D-8 countries, representing more than 1 billion Muslims, in Istanbul," he added.

During the meeting of the D-8 foreign ministers, Fidan said that they discussed diplomatic, political, economic, and legal pressure measures on Israel.

He said that the concrete decisions taken at the meeting would further isolate Israel and contribute to the freedom of Palestinians.

"D-8 stands with Palestine!" the foreign minister added.