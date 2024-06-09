News World Centre-right EPP forecast to win most seats in European Parliament

Based on the initial EU-wide projections, the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) is set to maintain the majority in the European Parliament with 181 seats. This solidifies Ursula von der Leyen's prospects of securing another term as president of the European Commission.

DPA WORLD Published June 09,2024

