Ankara calls Israeli attack on Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza "barbaric"

Türkiye said Sunday that it deplored a recent Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, which left over 200 Palestinians dead and hundreds injured.

"We deplore the Israeli attack on the Nuseirat refugee camp in Gaza, which has killed hundreds of Palestinian civilians," the country's Foreign Ministry said in an official statement.

Calling the attack "babaric," the ministry said it was another addition to the "list of war crimes it has committed in Gaza."

"We call on the institutions responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security, the United Nations Security Council in particular, to exercise their responsibility to put an end to the commission of these crimes by Israel," the statement added.

It noted that Tel Aviv is standing trial at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) "for violating its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention."

Israel is accused of genocide at the ICJ, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

The Gaza-based Government Media Office said at least 210 Palestinians were killed and over 400 injured Saturday in severe Israeli airstrikes targeting the Nuseirat refugee camp, areas east of Deir al-Balah, and al-Bureij and al-Maghazi camps in central Gaza, coinciding with a sudden incursion of vehicles east and northwest of Nuseirat.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since a Hamas attack last Oct. 7 despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

More than 36,800 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and over 83,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.