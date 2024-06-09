Turkish FM Fidan urges GCC to use every available means to pressure Israel, its Western allies

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday called on all member countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to use every available means to put pressure on Israel and its allies.



Speaking at the 6th Türkiye-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) High-Level Strategic Dialogue meeting of foreign ministers in Doha, the capital of Qatar, Fidan said: "The inhumane conditions and treatment faced by Palestinian prisoners cannot be ignored."



"Let us close ranks to defend international law, human rights, and universal values that some of our Western friends have forgotten," he said.



"Closer cooperation among us will be essential for establishing peace and security in the region, starting with achieving a just solution for our Palestinian brothers," the Turkish foreign minister added.



Fidan stressed that Israel is committing "barbaric" crimes in Gaza, and that the silence of some countries must end.



"We are ready to contribute to the reconstruction of Gaza, but those who destroyed Gaza and aided in its destruction must also compensate for these damages," he said.



Fidan said that the resistance against the occupation in Palestine has become a struggle between oppressors and the oppressed worldwide.



"The recognition of the State of Palestine by more countries and its full membership in the UN is a requirement of international law, justice, and conscience," he said.



"As Türkiye, we will continue to make every effort to establish an independent, sovereign, and geographically contiguous State of Palestine," Fidan added.



Fidan expressed his belief that the meeting would yield concrete results, saying: "As Türkiye, we attach special importance to our relations with the Gulf countries."



"The point we have reached in our relations today, as a result of our joint efforts, is gratifying. Our relations continue to strengthen in every area," he added.



Fidan said that the total trade volume between Türkiye and the GCC countries increased by approximately 40% in 2023 compared to the previous year, reaching $31.4 billion, and that the trade volume has increased 16-fold in the last 20 years.



He highlighted that Türkiye is one of the most important tourism destinations for Gulf countries, noting that more than 1.5 million Gulf citizens visited the country in 2023.



Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 Hamas attack despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.



More than 37,000 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and nearly 84,500 others injured, according to local health authorities.



Eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine.



Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in the southern city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.