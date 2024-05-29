TURKISH PRESIDENT HAILS IRELANDS RECOGNITION OF PALESTINIAN STATE OVER PHONE CALL WITH IRISH PREMIER

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday lauded Ireland's recognition of Palestine as a state in a phone call with Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris.

"President Erdoğan expressed his appreciation for Ireland's recognition of Palestine as a state during the conversation, stating that this move would strengthen efforts for peace, justice, and a two-state solution in the region," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on x.

Ireland is one of three European countries, along with Norway and Spain, which formally recognized Palestine as a state on Tuesday, in what Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a "historic decision," with pressure mounting on several other countries to do the same.

Erdoğan and Harris discussed Israel's "systematic attacks" on Palestine as well as humanitarian aid activities for Gazans.

Both leaders also discussed Ankara-Dublin relations, as well as global and regional issues, said the directorate.

Stressing the necessity of compelling Israel to comply with international law for a fair and lasting solution, Erdoğan said it is essential to keep the vision of peace "alive together."

More than 36,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and around 80,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities in Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

The attacks have pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.