Zelensky thanks UN chief for supporting Ukraine peace summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday for supporting the Ukraine peace summit scheduled for next month.

"I spoke with UN Secretary-General @AntonioGuterres and thanked him for his active support of the Peace Formula and the Peace Summit," Zelensky wrote on X after a phone conversation with the UN chief.

Expressing that the 10 steps of his peace formula will be discussed during the summit in Switzerland, Zelensky said all the points are "based on the UN Charter and General Assembly resolutions, as well as fundamental human values."

"This is why the UN's participation is important for relevant global efforts," he went on to say.

On Monday, Zelensky said that 90 countries have confirmed their participation in the Ukraine peace summit, which will take place on June 15-16 at the five-star Burgenstock Hotel above Lake Lucerne.

The summit in Switzerland will include discussions on Zelensky's 10-point formula that was laid out at the 2022 G20 summit in Indonesia, with its final step being the signing of a peace accord. It also focuses on issues such as nuclear safety and food and energy security.