NO EVIDENCE OF SABOTAGE FOUND IN PRESIDENT’S HELICOPTER CRASH: IRANIAN GENERAL STAFFS REPORT

A picture shows wreckage at the crash site of a helicopter transporting Iran's President, his Foreign Minster, and others in a fog-covered mountainous area of Varzaghan in northwestern Iran on May 20, 2024. (AFP Photo)

No evidence of electronic warfare intervention or sabotage was found in the helicopter crash in which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi died, according to a report by the Iranian General Staff.

The maintenance and repair records of the helicopter were examined and no problems were found, according to the second preliminary investigation report.

According to the examinations made on the remains and parts of the helicopter, no evidence of sabotage or electronic warfare intervention was detected, the report said.

It added that no emergency occurred in communication with the crew until 69 seconds before the accident.

The weather conditions were suitable when the helicopter took off but in line with the documents obtained and the statements of the pilots and passengers of the other two helicopters, the effect of the weather conditions on the return route should be investigated in more detail.

Investigations will continue until the actual cause of the accident is found and the results will be announced to the public.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials crashed in the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan. They were declared dead on Monday, and a presidential election has been scheduled for June 28.



















