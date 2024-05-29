NORWAYS DECISION TO RECOGNIZE PALESTINIAN STATE CONTRIBUTES TO SUSTAINABLE PEACE, SAYS TURKISH PRESIDENT

Norway's decision to recognize the Palestinian state has contributed to sustainable peace, tranquility, and justice, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

In a phone call, Erdoğan told Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that Oslo's decision to recognize Palestine also contributed to the vision of a two-state solution, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdoğan congratulated the Norwegian government for its "accurate steps and determined behavior" throughout the process.

The Turkish president added that it is necessary to stop Israel's "reckless attacks" that disregard international law and to increase efforts for permanent peace in the region.

The duo also discussed bilateral relations, the massacres committed by Israel in Palestinian territories, especially in Gaza, as well as global and regional developments.

On Tuesday, Norway, Spain and Ireland formally recognized Palestine as a state, in what Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez described as a "historic decision."

More than 36,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 81,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities in Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip.

The attacks have pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.