‘’Airspace of nearly 40 countries is being monitored by Turkish UAVs’’

In Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, at the opening of the 13th Sarajevo Business Forum (SBF) this year, Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır stated that Türkiye has achieved significant success in the field of technology, attributing their achievements to the National Technology Move led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Regarding the helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Kacır mentioned the significant role of the Bayraktar AKINCI in search and rescue operations, stating: "I offer my condolences to the Iranian people for the tragic loss of President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation. Following the request of Iranian authorities to use Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles for locating the crashed helicopter, our Armed Forces immediately deployed our Combat Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Bayraktar AKINCI to the region. Despite difficult, steep terrain and poor, foggy, and cloudy weather conditions, it was able to locate the helicopter within a very short time, about 1.5 hours."

Kacır emphasized that Türkiye's achievements in the defense industry are closely followed by the whole world. He stated that with domestic and national system products in the defense field, Türkiye can meet its own needs, and they are a country that develops some of the world's best products.

Kacır noted that critical platforms in the defense field are being met with domestic and national capabilities. He stated:

"Türkiye is number one in unmanned aerial vehicles globally, with the airspace of nearly 40 countries being monitored by Turkish UAVs. In Türkiye, the domesticity rate in the defense industry has surpassed 80% from the 20s. This success story has led to the establishment of a huge ecosystem with 3,500 companies and nearly 80,000 qualified employees. Among them, having teams like Baykar, one of the best in the world, is also a source of pride. We value technology as long as it is used for the benefit of humanity, and our defense industry breakthrough is part of this civilization perspective. We evaluated the need felt by our friend and neighbor Iran with the same civilization perspective, by sharing our capabilities with our friends and brothers. Nearly 5 million people watched this event live that night.''





















