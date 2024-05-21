TÜRKIYE’S VICE PRESIDENT, FOREIGN MINISTER TO ATTEND IRANIAN PRESIDENTS FUNERAL

Türkiye's Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Iran on Wednesday to attend the late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian's funeral ceremony, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other top officials were declared dead on Monday after a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province the previous day that prompted a massive search operation.

First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber has assumed powers of the presidency, and presidential election has been called for June 28.

Iran's government has arranged multiple days of mourning, culminating in the burial of the 63-year-old in his hometown of Mashhad on Thursday.