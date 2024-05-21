Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, said the country's National Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized six PKK terrorists identified in the Claw-Lock Operation zone in northern Iraq," said the ministry on X.

The ministry added that Türkiye's counterterrorism operations will continue with determination and without interruption.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.