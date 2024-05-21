'Delayed but positive': Turkish justice minister on ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

The Turkish justice minister on Monday praised International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan for seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister, describing the move as "delayed but positive."

In a post on X, Yılmaz Tunç criticized Israel for its actions in the Gaza Strip since Oct.7, 2023, claiming that these actions have violated international law and disregarded fundamental human rights, including the rights to life, property, security, and freedom of religion and conscience.

"The application for an arrest warrant by the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for the war and crimes against humanity they committed is a delayed but positive decision," Tunç said.

He called for the trial of Israeli officials responsible for the targeting of innocent people as soon as possible.

"As Türkiye, we will always keep the injustices, genocide, and crimes against humanity committed by the occupying Israel on the agenda, and we will continue to stand by our Palestinian brothers in their rightful cause," Tunç added.

Earlier, Khan applied for arrest warrants against Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and three leaders of the Palestinian group Hamas, including political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

In a statement, Khan said he had reasonable grounds to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant bear criminal responsibility for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed on Palestine territory, specifically in the Gaza Strip, from at least Oct. 8 last year.

He added that his office had applied for arrest warrants for three Hamas leaders -- Haniyeh, as well as Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif, for "war crimes and crimes against humanity" committed in Israel and the Gaza Strip "from at least 7 October 2023."

Israel has killed more than 35,500 Palestinians in Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border incursion by Hamas that claimed 1,200 lives. The air and ground attacks have reduced the Palestinian enclave to rubble, leading to mass internal displacement and a shortage of basic necessities.

It also triggered a trial at the International Court of Justice, which in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure that its forces do not commit acts of genocide and take measures to guarantee humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.