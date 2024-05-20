Türkiye will stand by friendly and brotherly people of Iran during these difficult times, Erdoğan says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made important statements at the 26th Period Judicial Judiciary and 16th Period Administrative Judiciary Drawing Ceremony at the Beştepe National Congress and Culture Center on Monday.



During his speech, Erdoğan reiterated his country's support for the people of Iran after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.



Highlights from President Erdoğan's speech:

"I WITNESSED HIS EFFORTS FOR REGIONAL PEACE PERSONALLY"



''I learned that Iranian President Mr. Raisi and his accompanying delegation died in a helicopter crash. I extend my condolences to Iranian President Raisi and to those who lost their lives in the crash. I wish patience to the Iranian people. After receiving the news of the accident, we contacted Iranian authorities and mobilized to assist in search and rescue efforts. Our search and rescue teams have set off for the region.



We have been in very close dialogue with President Raisi on issues concerning both our bilateral relations and our regions. We witnessed his efforts for the peace of the region personally. We remember him with gratitude and respect. I believe that our Iranian brothers will manage this process with ease.



As Türkiye, we will stand by the side of our friend, the Iranian people, as we always have, in these difficult times.''



Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials died as the aircraft they were onboard went down in Iran's northwestern mountainous East Azerbaijan province on Sunday afternoon.





















