US offers condolences over death of Iranian president in helicopter crash

The US on Monday offered its "official condolences" for the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other members of their delegation in a helicopter crash in northwest Iran on Sunday.

"As Iran selects a new president, we reaffirm our support for the Iranian people and their struggle for human rights and fundamental freedoms," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

After a night-long search operation hampered by bad weather, Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian and other top officials have been declared dead.

Dozens of emergency rescue teams had been dispatched to the mountainous area in northwestern Iran's East Azerbaijan province, where the incident took place on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Iranian Constitution, the first vice president-Mohammad Mokhber-will assume powers of the presidency and elections be held within 50 days.