Revamped Turkish armored vehicle to debut at international fair

Turkish-made armored vehicle Ejder Kunter will make its international debut this week.

The 4x4 special purpose platform will be displayed at the Black Sea Defense Aerospace Exhibition (BSDA) in Romania's capital Bucharest on May 22-24.

Turkish defense industry companies will also participate in the fair to undertake modernization projects in the region, communicate with key decision makers and explore business opportunities.

Its maker, Nurol Makina, has recently attracted attention with its export successes in Europe and NATO countries.

Thanks to its chassis, Ejder Kunter offers a higher level of mobility and protection than its counterparts.

The high level of reliability and long service life make the vehicle cost-effective.

The system design of Ejder Kunter can be configured according to user requirements and it can offer special platform solution, including the integration of turrets.

The model exhibited in Romania has an interior design showing all four configurations of ambulance, command and control vehicle, prisoner transport vehicle and personnel carrier.

With its off-road performance, Ejder Kunter can operate effectively in rural areas as well as urban areas in all terrain conditions.