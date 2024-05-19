Turkish communications director stresses firm commitment to peace in Palestine

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun emphasized Türkiye's firm commitment to peace in Palestine, stressing the necessity of ending violence and establishing an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital on 1967 borders.

Altun answered questions from Al Jazeera regarding issues such as Israel's attacks on Palestine, counterterrorism efforts and recent diplomatic contacts.

Responding to a question about Türkiye's support for Palestine, Altun emphasized that Türkiye has been at the forefront of countries keeping the issue on the global agenda since the beginning of the new occupation and genocide on Oct. 7.

"Therefore, there is no change in Türkiye's policy towards Palestine. Regardless of the geography, in line with the mission bestowed upon us by history, we extend our wings to the oppressed, especially Palestine, without questioning their identity," he said.

ALL MEANS MOBILIZED TO STOP MASSACRE



Altun noted that the Presidential Communications Directorate initiated a disinformation campaign to counter Israel's false narratives and convened the first-ever meeting of information ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to coordinate responses.

He emphasized Türkiye's staunch opposition to visible massacres since Oct. 7 and its utilization of all means, including humanitarian and diplomatic channels, to halt the violence.

Altun highlighted Türkiye's efforts to address the issue at the state level and propose long-term solutions.

"Türkiye proactively offered a guarantor mechanism, underscoring the international community's attention to Israel's settler colonialist policies and the reality of the 'State of Palestine.'"

OUR NATION FULLY SUPPORTS THE DECISIONS TO HALT TRADE WITH ISRAEL



"It is quite clear where our relations with Israel stood as of Oct. 7. Türkiye had already halted the shipment of materials that could be used for military purposes to Israel long before the massacre in Gaza," said Altun.

He indicated that the sensitivity of the Turkish people regarding Palestine sets an example for the world and conveyed that the public fully supports the decisions to first restrict and then halt trade with Israel.

He noted that Türkiye is the only country that has implemented restrictions and stopped trade with Israel.

"There has been a long-standing Israeli problem in the Middle East, which became evident as of Oct. 7, 2023," he said.

"Therefore, we should not lose sight of the essence of the issue through trade discussions. It is pleasing for us that the Turkish public demonstrates their sensitivity towards Gaza," he noted.

Altun emphasized the need to resolve the Israeli issue and problems caused by Israel.

"We need to recognize that Israel's long-standing oppression has evolved into an attempt to annihilate a people," he said. "After acknowledging these realities, effective and strategic steps need to be taken for their resolution."

EGYPT PLAYS A CRUCIAL ROLE



Altun highlighted the normalization of relations with Egypt following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Cairo on Feb. 14, stating that the visit concluded the normalization process and ushered in a new era in relations.

He noted that the joint declaration signed during the visit announced the restructuring of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) between Türkiye and Egypt, to be co-chaired by the presidents.

It reaffirmed the political will of both leaders to enhance relations across all fields. It was agreed that the HLSCC meeting would take place during Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's upcoming visit to Türkiye.

Altun emphasized the significance of the relationship and cooperation between Türkiye and Egypt, not only for their interests, but for regional stability, peace and security.

He emphasized Egypt's vital role in regional affairs, especially on Palestine, stressing the significance of cooperation between the two nations to stop Israeli aggression and achieve a lasting solution.

WORLD HAS LAUDED TÜRKİYE'S ENDEAVORS



Regarding the Ukraine-Russia conflict and implications for Türkiye's relations with Europe, Altun emphasized Ankara's principled stance on regional and global crises.

He highlighted Türkiye's commitment to stability, justice and equitable solutions, which has been tested and recognized globally.

Altun stressed that Türkiye's principled stance is invaluable not only for European security but for global stability.

He emphasized that the Ukraine crisis does not overshadow relations between the EU and Türkiye; instead, it underscores Türkiye's indispensable role as an ally to EU countries.

Altun commended Türkiye mediation and peace diplomacy, fostering close relations with Russia and Ukraine and keeping negotiation channels open.

He underscored Türkiye's "unique role" in maintaining peace and stability in the region -- a task that perhaps no other actor can fulfill.

Altun highlighted that NATO allies, European friends and warring parties acknowledge Türkiye's crucial role in preventing the escalation of crises and its commitment to maintaining balance and stability.