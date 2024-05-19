US MONITORS DEVELOPMENTS IN IRANIAN PRESIDENTS HELICOPTER CRASH

The US State Department announced on Sunday that they are closely monitoring developments regarding the helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, which reportedly made a "hard landing."

"We are closely following reports of a possible hard landing of a helicopter in Iran carrying the Iranian president and foreign minister. We have no further comment at this time," said the spokesperson of the US State Department.

Helicopter crash in Iran

The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly made a hard landing due to weather conditions while returning from a dam inauguration ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.

The Iranian Red Crescent previously announced that the "crash" occurred between Kaleybar and Varzaqan. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi emphasized that rescue teams had not yet reached the area.

East Azerbaijan Deputy Governor Jabbarali Zakiri stated that two of the three helicopters in Raisi's convoy had landed, while one had crashed.

It was reported that the helicopter carrying Raisi included several officials, among them Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.