TÜRKIYE MONITORING DEVELOPMENTS IN IRANIAN PRESIDENTS HELICOPTER CRASH

Türkiye is following with sadness the developments regarding the helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

"We hope that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other Iranian officials are safe and healthy. We extend our best wishes to the brotherly people of Iran," the ministry said on X.

"All necessary support has been mobilized for the search and rescue operations," it added.

The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reportedly made a hard landing due to weather conditions while returning from a dam inauguration ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.

The Iranian Red Crescent previously announced that the "crash" occurred between Kaleybar and Varzaqan. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi emphasized that rescue teams had not yet reached the area.

East Azerbaijan Deputy Governor Jabbarali Zakiri stated that two of the three helicopters in Raisi's convoy had landed, while one had crashed.

It was reported that the helicopter carrying Raisi included several officials, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.