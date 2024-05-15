Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 12 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 12 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted in an air operation in Gara and Hakurk regions, the ministry said on X, adding: "We will continue constant operations until there is not a single terrorist left in the region."

Turkish authorities use "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.