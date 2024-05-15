UNS GUTERRES SPEAKS OF SHOCKING ATTACK ON FICO

 Contact Us
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has strongly condemned the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

Published May 15,2024
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has condemned the shooting of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico "in the strongest terms."

The United Nations described the attack as shocking. "The secretary-general's thoughts are with the prime minister and his loved ones at this difficult moment," said a UN spokesman in New York on Wednesday.

Fico was shot after a Cabinet meeting in the town of Handlová and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The police announced that the attacker had been taken into custody.