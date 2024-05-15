Turkish navy holds joint drills with Azerbaijan, Libya

The Turkish navy held joint drills with participants from Azerbaijan, Libya and North Macedonia, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Within the scope of Exercise EFES-2024, Amphibious Task Group Command conducted joint trainings with the participation of the elements of the guest countries Azerbaijan, Libya and North Macedonia between May 9-15, 2024," the ministry wrote on X.

The EFES-2024 Exercise, led by the Aegean Army Command in Türkiye, includes a Computer-Assisted Command Post Exercise from April 25 to May 8, followed by a Live-Firing Field Exercise from May 9-30.

It aims to enhance joint military capabilities and readiness levels with participation from numerous countries. This exercise marks the largest participation in the EFES series to date, with involvement from 49 countries.