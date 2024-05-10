Turkish-made MAM-T munition hits target 'with pinpoint accuracy' during drill in SW Türkiye

Turkish-made guided MAM-T munitions hit their target "with pinpoint accuracy" during a military exercise in southwestern Türkiye, the country's National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"The MAM-T shot from the Aksungur UCAV was carried out with pinpoint accuracy," the ministry said on X as Türkiye's large-scale Seawolf-II drill continued.

Aksungur is an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) developed and produced by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The ministry also said that during the exercise, naval air elements "performed vertical resupply from submarine to helicopter and forest firefighting training."

Seawolf-II, involving over 15,000 personnel, began on Tuesday is set to continue until May 18 in and off the Mediterranean district of Marmaris to test the operational capabilities of the Turkish Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard in a simulated war environment.

The exercise includes live-fire drills, port visits, and demonstrations using new weaponry.