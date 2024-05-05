TURKISH ENVOY APPOINTED AS OIC SECRETARY-GENERALS SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE ON ISLAMOPHOBIA

Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Paçacı was appointed as the special representative of the secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Islamophobia during the 15th OIC Summit held in Banjul on May 4-5, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

"We have full confidence that Ambassador Paçacı will carry out this role successfully.

"On this occasion, we remind the international community of the need to demonstrate a common stance and determination in combating Islamophobia," the ministry said in a written statement.





















