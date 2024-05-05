U.S. conducts humanitarian airdrops into Gaza

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted another round of humanitarian airdrops on Sunday into northern Gaza for civilians affected by Israel's war on the enclave.

Planes dropped approximately 25,000 Meals Ready to Eat (MREs), CENTCOM wrote on X, adding the U.S. has dropped nearly 1,170 tons of humanitarian assistance to date.

"During today's mission seven bundles landed in the sea. USCENTCOM does not assess civilian harm or damage to infrastructure at this time but continues to monitor the situation," it added.

The Pentagon said previously that safety is a "top priority" when planning the airdrops.

Israel has waged a military offensive on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a cross-border attack led by Hamas, which killed about 1,200 people.

Nearly 34,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and 78,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.