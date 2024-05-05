Hamas chief accuses Israel’s Netanyahu of hindering efforts to reach Gaza cease-fire

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh on Sunday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of undermining efforts to reach a cease-fire deal in the Gaza Strip.

"Hamas is still keen on reaching an agreement that ends the aggression, guarantees Israeli troop withdrawal, and achieves a serious prisoner exchange deal," Haniyeh said in a statement.

"The world has become a hostage to an extremist government, which has a huge number of political problems and crimes committed in Gaza," he added, in reference to Netanyahu's government.

Haniyeh accused the Israeli premier of "inventing justifications" to continue his offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Early Sunday, Netanyahu rejected calls to end the Gaza offensive in return for a hostage swap deal with Hamas, claiming that ending the war now would keep the Palestinian group in power.

Hamas, which is believed to be holding more than 130 Israeli hostages, held talks in Egypt on Sunday for a Gaza cease-fire and hostage swap with Israel.

Egypt's state-run Al-Qahera News channel, citing a high-level Egyptian source, reported "positive progress" on Sunday in talks for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Hamas demands an end to Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza in return for any hostage deal with Tel Aviv.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a cross-border attack led by Hamas, which killed about 1,200 people. Nearly 34,700 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, and 78,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli war, vast swathes of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January said it is "plausible" that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, and ordered Tel Aviv to stop such acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

















