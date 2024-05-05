World Central Kitchen serves 1M meals in Gaza since resuming operations

World Central Kitchen (WCK) has served 1 million meals after resuming operations in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the international food charity said on Sunday.

"Because of the tireless work of our Palestinian team, WCK has served 1 million meals in Gaza since resuming cooking this week.

"Thanks to their efforts, we've provided 46+ million plates of food through hot meals & food kits since first responding to the conflict," the WCK said on X.

The U.S.-based charity had suspended its operations in Gaza after seven of its aid workers -- three British nationals, an Australian, a Polish national, a U.S.-Canadian dual citizen and a Palestinian -- were killed in an Israeli strike on April 1.

It has triggered strong condemnation around the globe and calls for accountability, with many, including WCK founder Jose Andres, disputing Israel's claim that the attack was a "mistake" and a case of "misidentification."

WCK's chief executive officer Erin Gore said the humanitarian situation in Gaza "remains dire" and announced the restarting of the operation "with the same energy, dignity, and focus on feeding as many people as possible."