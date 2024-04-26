Türkiye’s direct investments in Romania have reached $7.5B: Vice president

Türkiye's direct investments in Romania have reached $7.5 billion, the country's vice president said Thursday.

"Our direct investments in Romania have reached a very high level of $7.5 billion when the third country investments are included," Cevdet Yılmaz said in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

In terms of direct investments, Romania is among the top 10 countries among European Union member states where Turkish companies invest, and in the contracting sector, it is a country that ranks first in Europe, he added.

"The figures in the first three months of this year indicate that there will be a very serious increase this year. I hope we will reach $13 billion, but we aim for a much higher trade volume in the medium and long term," he said.

Yılmaz said the total trade volume increased to $10.6 billion last year.

"Romania's geographical proximity to our country, existing transportation facilities, and the presence of businesspeople and contractors operating here increase the potential for trade and cooperation between the two countries," he said.

He added that Romania is one of the countries with which Türkiye has the highest level of political, economic, military and cultural relations in Europe and the Balkans.





















