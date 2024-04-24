Türkiye’s President Erdoğan, German counterpart Steinmeier meet in Ankara for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met on Wednesday his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ankara.

Before their one-on-one meeting, Erdoğan welcomed Steinmeier in an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

Erdoğan and Steinmeier, who kicked off his official visit to Türkiye on Monday, will also co-chair inter-delegation talks and hold a joint press conference.

The Turkish president will then host a dinner in honor of his German counterpart.

At the welcome ceremony, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Erdoğan's chief adviser Akif Çagatay Kılıç and other officials were also present.