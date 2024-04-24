 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye’s President Erdoğan, German counterpart Steinmeier meet in Ankara for talks

Türkiye’s President Erdoğan, German counterpart Steinmeier meet in Ankara for talks

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier concluded his three-day trip to Turkey with a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The visit began on Wednesday in Ankara, where Erdoğan warmly greeted his German counterpart and honoured him with military customs, including gun salutes.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published April 24,2024
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE’S PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN, GERMAN COUNTERPART STEINMEIER MEET IN ANKARA FOR TALKS
(AA Photo)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met on Wednesday his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Ankara.

Before their one-on-one meeting, Erdoğan welcomed Steinmeier in an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

Erdoğan and Steinmeier, who kicked off his official visit to Türkiye on Monday, will also co-chair inter-delegation talks and hold a joint press conference.

The Turkish president will then host a dinner in honor of his German counterpart.

At the welcome ceremony, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Erdoğan's chief adviser Akif Çagatay Kılıç and other officials were also present.