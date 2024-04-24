Erdoğan criticizes Western stance in Gaza war during Steinmeier visit

Turkish Presidentaccused theof turning a blind eye to the suffering of the civilian population in theduring a visit to Ankara by German PresidentGaza had been razed, he said. "Ourfriends must see this tragic situation," Erdoğan said on Wednesday in Ankara after a meeting with Steinmeier. The entirestands by Israel, he added.The Turkish president also once again sharply criticized Israeli Prime Ministerand accused him of endangering the entirein order to ensure his political survival.However, he emphasized that Turkey was making efforts to secure the release of the hostages abducted from Israel to the Gaza Strip.is no longer maintaining intensive trade relations with, that chapter is closed, " Erdoğan underlined in his comments while delivering a speech during a joint press conference with German counterpartThe Turkish leader addressed the ongoing conflict in, where Israel has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, and said Ankara will continue to intensify its efforts to achieve a cease-fire in the enclave, and ensure that uninterrupted and adequate humanitarian aid reaches the Palestinian people."The efforts ofto hide its atrocities and massacres committed in Gaza should not be allowed," Erdoğan added.

Erdoğan on Wednesday expressed hope Ankara and Berlin would not encounter obstacles and focus on discussing joint production projects, particularly in the defense sector.



"We hope that Türkiye and Germany will begin to discuss joint production ventures rather than barriers, particularly in defense," Erdoğan told a joint press conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is on an official visit, in Ankara.



"(With Germany) We desire to completely remove the restrictions we face in the defense industry," he added.



He said Türkiye aims to expand bilateral trade volume with Germany, which has surpassed $50B, to $60B in a balanced manner.



Ankara expects "further support and solidarity from German authorities in the fight against terrorism," the president said.