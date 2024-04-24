Turkish, German leaders to meet Wednesday for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will meet Wednesday with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier for talks.

Erdoğan will host Steinmeier at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, where they will discuss bilateral relations in all aspects and further developing cooperation between the two countries.

Recent regional developments including Israel's war on Gaza and the Russia-Ukraine war will be on the agenda.

The presidents are also expected to exchange views on Türkiye-EU relations and global issues.

Steinmeier, who arrived in Istanbul on Monday as part of his official visit to the country, commemorating 100 years of diplomatic relations, also visited southern Gaziantep province to express solidarity with residents who survived powerful earthquakes in early 2023.