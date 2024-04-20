Turkish President Erdoğan receives Hamas chief in Istanbul

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday received Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Istanbul.

No further details of the closed-door meeting at Dolmabahçe Office was provided.

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met with Haniyeh in Doha to discuss the latest Gaza conflict, according to diplomatic sources.

Fidan and Haniyeh along with his delegation deliberated on issues concerning humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip, cease-fire, as well as hostages, the sources added.

Flouting the International Court of Justice's provisional ruling, Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 34,049 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 76,901 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Hostilities have continued unabated, however, and aid deliveries remain woefully insufficient to address the humanitarian catastrophe.













