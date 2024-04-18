Türkiye, Pakistan discuss defense cooperation

Türkiye's Chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gürak met Thursday with Pakistan's top army officials, including Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir, to discuss ways to enhance the "level and scope" of military cooperation, according to a statement from the military.

The meeting was held at the Pakistani army headquarters in the northeastern garrison city of Rawalpindi.

"The discussion encompassed various topics of mutual interest, spanning defense, training, and initiatives aimed at bolstering regional peace and stability. Both sides acknowledged the robust relationship between their nations and committed to expanding defense collaboration further," it said.

Munir underscored the imperative of "advancing existing military cooperation" between the two armed forces.

Gürak also met the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza, at army headquarters.

"During the meeting, matters related to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to forge deeper strategic ties," said a separate statement.

Gürak lauded the "professionalism" of the Pakistani armed forces and "acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism."

Gürak was presented with a "guard of honor" when he arrived at army headquarters.