At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals: minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian issued a warning, stating that Iran would ensure Israel regrets any attack on Iran following its recent missile and drone barrage. He asserted Iran's right to defend its sovereignty and promised a decisive response to any Israeli aggression.

Published April 18,2024
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday warned that Tehran would make Israel "regret" any attack on his country in response to the Islamic republic's weekend barrage of missiles and drones.

"In case of any use of force by the Israeli regime and violating our sovereignty, the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hesitate a bit to assert its inherent rights, to give a decisive and proper response to it, to make the regime regret its actions," he told the UN Security Council during a meeting on the Middle East.