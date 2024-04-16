Suspect wanted by Interpol caught in Istanbul

A Kazakhstan national sought by Interpol for fraud on a red notice and for theft on a yellow notice was caught by Istanbul police on Tuesday.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported on X that Nurlan Zharimbetov, who was wanted by Kazakhstan, was detained by Istanbul police in an operation dubbed "Mahzen-27."

Congratulating the security forces, Yerlikaya said: "No matter what size they are, no matter on what notice they are sought for, we will not let international organized crime organizations and poison traffickers who disturb the peace of our people. We will bring them all to justice, one by one."