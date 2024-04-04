Turkish foreign minister meets with U.S. secretary of state in Brussels

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan Thursday met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels, according to diplomatic sources.

According to the sources, Fidan met with Blinken during the second-day sessions of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels.

Fidan also met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and discussed cooperation in counter-terrorism and defense.

He also held a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Hanke Bruins Slot.

No further information was provided about the closed-door meetings.