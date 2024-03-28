Türkiye nabs 13 terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

Turkish security forces have apprehended 13 suspected members of terror groups trying to flee to Greece, local authorities said on Thursday.

In a week, operations conducted by local gendarmerie forces in the northwestern Edirne province led to the interception of 13 terrorist organization members attempting to cross into Greece, the governor's office said in a statement.

Among them were five suspected members of the PKK terror group, and eight members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fethullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara accuses the terror group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.