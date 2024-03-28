Turkish foreign minister receives US Armed Services Committee delegation

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan received a delegation Thursday from the US Armed Service Committee, according to the foreign ministry.

"Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan received Mike Rogers, Chairman of the Armed Services Committee of the US House of Representatives, Ranking Member Adam Smith, and accompanying delegation in Ankara," the ministry wrote on X.

It did not share additional information regarding the meeting.

The delegation is expecting to meet Friday with Türkiye's National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, said security sources.

The meeting is expected to address Türkiye's national security concerns "at the highest level," particularly focusing on issues such as counterterrorism and US support for the PKK/YPG terror group.

The two sides are also expected to discuss the F-16 procurement and modernization process awaiting US congressional approval.