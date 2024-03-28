At least 45 people killed in bus accident in South Africa

At least 45 people have been killed in a bus accident in the South African province of Limpopo.



One person survived with serious injuries, the South African Department of Transport said in a release on Thursday.



According to initial findings, the driver lost control of the coach and the vehicle plunged from a bridge and into a ravine near Mmamatlakala, where it burst into flames.



The exact cause of the accident is still being determined.



The coach was on its way from Botswana to Moria in South Africa. The town of Moria in Limpopo Province is known as a place of pilgrimage for Christians and a popular destination over the Easter holidays.



Just last week, South Africa's Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga launched an Easter campaign for more road safety. Accidents occur more often around the holidays due to more traffic and risky driving behaviour.



