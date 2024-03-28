8 more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza fighting over past 24 hours

The Israeli army said Thursday that another eight soldiers had been injured in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

This brought the total of wounded soldiers since the start of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7 to 3,160, according to military figures.

The death toll among the Israeli troops since Oct. 7 stood at 597, including 253 killed since the start of the Israeli ground operation in Gaza as of Oct. 27.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 75,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in January issued an interim ruling ordering Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.