Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Bulgarian counterpart Mariya Gabriel discussed regional issues Monday.

In a phone call, Fidan and Gabriel also exchanged views on bilateral relations, said Turkish diplomatic sources.

The sources did not share further details about the phone call.

Enjoying friendly and neighborly relations, Türkiye has supported Bulgaria's integration with Euro-Atlantic institutions.

Bulgaria joined NATO in 2004 and became a member of the European Union in 2007.