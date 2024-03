Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received letters of credentials on Tuesday from the newly appointed ambassadors of five countries.

At the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan separately welcomed Blerta Kadzadej of Albania, Henry S. Bensurto of the Philippines, Theodoros Bizakis of Greece, Didace NTureka of Burundi and Jeong Yeon-doo of the Republic of Korea.

After the credentials were presented, Erdoğan separately met with the new envoys.