TÜRKIYES HOMEGROWN VERTICAL LAUNCH SYSTEM FIRES MISSILES OFF NAVAL FRIGATE

Türkiye's homegrown vertical launch system MİDLAS fired missiles from a navy frigate for the first time, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

This test, which involved the firing of a Turkish-made Hisar-D naval air defense missile from the TCG Istanbul, marked a crucial milestone and the completion of the National Vertical Launch System's naval acceptance trials, said the statement by Türkiye's Defense Industry Agency (SSB), which supervised the test.

It was the latest test in a series of procurement projects for such a system, built by Turkish missile producer Roketsan, under the MILGEM National Ship Project for the country's navy, the agency added.

MORE FIRINGS TO COME



SSB President Haluk Görgün, who was present at the trial, highlighted its significance for the Turkish defense industry. He expressed his "excitement and pride," and mentioned that more firings are planned for the future.

Görgün emphasized ongoing efforts to reduce the Turkish Armed Forces' reliance on foreign sources and meet critical needs domestically.

"We are past another important milestone in the MILGEM Vertical Launch System Procurement Project, which we initiated within the scope of the needs of our Naval Forces Command. MİDLAS, which was integrated into Türkiye's first national frigate, the TCG Istanbul, successfully fired the Hisar-D RF missile."

"With this test, for the first time in Türkiye, a national air defense missile was fired from a naval platform using a national launcher," he added.

Görgün also mentioned that as the project's work advanced, MİDLAS would be able to launch other Turkish-made missiles as well, including Atmaca anti-ship munitions and Siper and Sapan air defense missiles.

"Another important achievement in the firing tests was the launch of the Hisar-D RF missile, using the integrated use of all other ship radar/sensor and fire control systems, especially the national combat management system ADVENT on TCG Istanbul," said Görgün.

"The safe separation test of the Hisar-D RF missile from TCG Istanbul was also successfully completed," he added.













