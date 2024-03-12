Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announces candidacy for NATO head

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis announced Tuesday his candidacy for the head of NATO.

"I decided to enter the competition for NATO SG (Secretary General) position and I assume this candidacy with full responsibility on behalf of Romania," he said in a video on X.

He argued that Romania is a pillar of stability and security in the region.

"It is time to assume an even greater responsibility within the Euro-Atlantic leadership," he said.

Iohannis maintained that Romania has undergone radical transformations in the last 20 years and can contribute to shaping a new vision of NATO.

"We have a deep understanding, including from the perspective of the historical challenges facing our region, of the current security situation, created by RU's war against Ukraine. At the same time, I believe that NATO also needs a renewal of the perspective on its mission," he said.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ionel Ciuca announced support for Iohannis' candidacy.

"I wish him to become the first Eastern-European leader to hold this office," he wrote on X.

Iohannis became the first official candidate to succeed Jens Stoltenberg who has led the alliance since 2014.