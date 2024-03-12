U.S. INTELLIGENCE WARNS NETANYAHUS FAR-RIGHT GOVERNMENT MAY BE IN JEOPARDY

The U.S. intelligence community has warned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government "may be in jeopardy" amid growing public discontent against his leadership.

"Netanyahu's viability as leader as well as his governing coalition of far-right and ultraorthodox parties that pursued hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues may be in jeopardy," the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said in a report made public Monday.

"Distrust of Netanyahu's ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections. A different, more moderate government is a possibility," it added.

Netanyahu has faced mounting demands for his resignation as the war in the Gaza Strip, now in its 157th day, has dragged on.

The intelligence community assessed Iran's leaders "did not orchestrate nor had foreknowledge of" the Hamas-led cross-border attack against Israel on Oct. 7 that ignited the war, appearing to answer a question that was raised in the immediate aftermath of the attack because of Tehran's long-standing support for Hamas.

Less than 1,200 people were killed in the attack, and 250 others were taken back to Gaza as hostages. More than 130 remain in the coastal enclave, though it is unclear how many died in captivity.

Concern for the hostages has added further fuel to a litany of long-standing grievances across the Israeli political spectrum against Netanyahu.

Meanwhile in Gaza, more than 31,000 Palestinians, the vast majority of whom have been women and children, have been killed amid Israel's sweeping offensive. The onslaught has led to mass destruction, displacement and shortages of necessities in the besieged territory, with children dying of malnutrition and dehydration.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

The war has raged unabated, however, and Israel has continued to restrict the flow of humanitarian assistance into the territory.

The U.S. intelligence community's report, which is based on information through Jan. 22, further notes that "Israel probably will face lingering armed resistance from Hamas for years to come."

It added that the military "will struggle" to eradicate Hamas' sprawling underground infrastructure, which it said allows militants "to hide, regain strength, and surprise Israeli forces."

The intelligence community further warned that the risk of the conflict escalating into a broader interstate war "remains high."

"The Gaza conflict is posing a challenge to many key Arab partners, who face public sentiment against Israel and the United States for the death and destruction in Gaza, but also see the United States as the power broker best positioned to deter further aggression and end the conflict before it spreads deeper into the region," said the report.