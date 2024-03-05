Turkish national defense minister meets with Iraqi security adviser

Türkiye's National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Tuesday met with Qasim al-Araji, Iraq's national security adviser.

Along with Araji, Türkiye's National Security Council Secretary-General Seyfullah Hacımüftüoğlu also attended the meeting, the National Defense Ministry wrote on X, not specifying a location.

On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "Issues concerning our border with Iraq will be permanently resolved this summer."

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, across the border, to plot attacks on Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.