Antalya Diplomacy Forum becomes global brand, intellectual platform in diplomacy: Turkish foreign minister

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Sunday said that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) became an internationally recognized brand and intellectual hub in the field of diplomacy.

"Adopting a regional ownership perspective, the Forum has evolved into an internationally recognized brand and intellectual hub in the field of diplomacy," Fidan said on the X platform.

"It serves as a platform where various approaches and experiences tackling global issues are exchanged, and a wide range of worldviews are articulated," he said.

Fidan also said that the 3rd edition of the Forum hosted approximately 4,700 people from 48 countries.

He also thanked the participants and congratulated the colleagues who contributed to the organization.