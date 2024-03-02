Turkish president, Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidential Council’s members discuss relations, global issues

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Bosnia and Herzegovina Presidential Council's Bosnian Member Denis Becirovic, Croatian Member Zeljko Komsic and Serbian Member Zeljka Cvijanovic on Saturday discussed Türkiye-Bosnia Herzegovina relations as well as regional and global issues.

President Erdoğan and the council's members met on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"President Erdoğan expressed in the meeting that it is crucial for Türkiye to maintain the unity, peace, and stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and deepen the relations between the two countries," Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

Erdoğan also underlined Ankara's determination to make sincere and constructive contributions in these matters, emphasizing that these contributions will continue to increase, the directorate said.

"President Erdoğan stated that the steps taken for the increase of the bilateral trade volume and collaborations in all fields will continue," it added.