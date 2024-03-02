Russia says Ukraine launched multiple drone attacks on its territory

Moscow on Saturday said Ukraine launched multiple drone attacks in several Russian regions, including a port in the second-largest city of St. Petersburg.

Several targets were shot down over the waters of the Gulf of Finland by air defense systems while approaching the multifunctional port of Bronka, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Emergency services were sent to the area of the St. Petersburg port of Bronka due to reports of the incident," the press service of the Petrodvorets district of St. Petersburg said in a separate release.

Meanwhile, the National Guard force said on Telegram several apartments were destroyed in St. Petersburg's Krasnogvardeysky district after a Ukrainian drone fell on a residential building.

In the Bryanks region, a Ukrainian drone attacked a group of Russian investigators, working in the border area; four people were injured, one of them hospitalized in critical condition, the Investigative Committee said.

In the Belgorod region, an attack of a plane-type drone was foiled, according to the Defense Ministry.