Turkish FM Hakan Fidan holds bilateral talks on sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

During the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in bilateral discussions with fellow diplomats. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these talks included meetings with Luxembourg's Xavier Bettel, Switzerland's Ignazio Cassis, and Kyrgyzstan's Jeenbek Kulubaev.

Published March 02,2024
Published March 02,2024
Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan met Xavier Bettel, Ignazio Cassis, Jeenbek Kulubaev, his counterparts from Luxembourg, Switzerland and Kyrgyzstan, respectively.

He also held talks with secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Helga M. Schmid.

Meetings were also held with Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and Malaysian Higher Education Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

The ministry shared no further information regarding the meetings.