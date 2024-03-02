Turkish FM Hakan Fidan holds bilateral talks on sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Foreign Ministry said.

Fidan met Xavier Bettel, Ignazio Cassis, Jeenbek Kulubaev, his counterparts from Luxembourg, Switzerland and Kyrgyzstan, respectively.

He also held talks with secretary general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, Helga M. Schmid.

Meetings were also held with Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov, Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and Malaysian Higher Education Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir.

The ministry shared no further information regarding the meetings.